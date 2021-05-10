This Eufy Wi-Fi robot vacuum is a crazy low $180

The weather may be getting warmer but it’s still spring out there, meaning you have lots of time left to finish up your cleaning. Amazon is making that easier today with a stellar price on a robot vacuum. The online retailer is selling the Eufy Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for just $180. That matches an all-time low price that we’ve only a seen a few times before, and it’s good for a massive $80 off its usual price.

Spending under $200 for a solid robot vacuum is absolutely stellar. The RoboVac 30C features Wi-Fi for controlling the device with your smartphone. It can also respond to voice commands from Google Assistant and Alexa. It does not, however, have smart mapping features, meaning it uses the bump-and-shuffle method of getting around a room.

The RoboVac 30C rocks 1,500Pa suction, which should be good enough for most dust and food-related debris lying around the house. Anker says it will also work on medium-pile carpets in addition to hard floors. As for battery life, the company says it will last up to 100 minutes on hard floors, but when it has to boost suction on carpets the time can drop down to half that at around 50 minutes.

Eufy’s robot vacuum may lack the luxuries found on robovacs that cost twice as much (or more), but it works well, has reasonable battery life, and comes with Wi-Fi and voice controls. For under $200, that’s excellent.

[Today’s deal: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C for $180 at Amazon.]