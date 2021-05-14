This highly rated 65W multi-device power bank is discounted to just $150

Most portable chargers claim to be versatile. None of them, however, come close to being as versatile as the Ultimate Charger. And since you can buy the Ultimate Charger for less than the MSRP right now, now’s as good a time as any to buy it.

The Ultimate Charger, which is brought to us by the folks at KeySmart, is a 20,000mAh capacity portable charger. No, you’re correct, that doesn’t sound extra special. Know what does? The fact that it delivers all that energy with a massive 65W power signature. For perspective, that’s enough to charge a laptop computer at full speed, which is where this portable charger starts to separate itself from the pack.

And just to prove the point, the Ultimate Charger also features Lightning, USB-C, and Micro-USB ports so you can charge all your varied devices at the same time. Plus it’s slim and durable, and it offers an LED indicator so you’ll always know how much juice is left at any one time. It’s really no wonder, then, why it’s received a nearly impeccable rating from TheGadgetFlow.

If you plan to head out off-grid this summer, maybe do yourself a favor and pick up the Ultimate Charger. It’s discounted to just $149.99 while supplies last, so get yours now before you miss out.

Ultimate Charger: Portable Multi-Device Power Bank - $149.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.