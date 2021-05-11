These awesome SK Hynix SSDs are 15 percent off until Friday

Now's the perfect time to get a deal on storage for your desktop PC or laptop. SK Hynix via Amazon is taking 15 percent off the blazing fast 1TB Gold P31 M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link and the always solid 500GB Gold S31 2.5-inch SATA SSDRemove non-product link, which are now priced at $114.74 and $48.44 respectively.

To get the deals, make sure clip the coupon underneath the price on the product page. The deals last until May 14.

We gave these SSDs 4.5 out of 5 stars in our reviews, with the Gold P31 snagging an Editors' Choice Award. In our round-up of the best SSDs for 2021, we called the Gold S31 the best SSD for most people, and the Gold P31 the best NVMe SSD you can get. "The SK Hynix Gold P31 performs like a top-tier drive, but it’s priced just slightly higher than bargain drives," we said in our review.

The Gold P31 supports read speeds up to 3,500 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 3,200 MB/s. Our tests found those numbers held up. In fact, our write speeds during the CrystalDiskMark 6 test were actually faster than the manufacturer claims.

The S31, meanwhile, is one of the fastest SATA drives in its class, making it a fantastic buy considering its price, storage, and performance.

If you need a new storage drive, it's hard to go wrong with either of these.

[Today's deal: SK Hynix Gold P31Remove non-product link for $114.74 and Gold S31Remove non-product link for $48.44 at Amazon.]