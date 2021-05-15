Make impactful slideshow presentations in no time with Slidebean

A well-thought-out slideshow immediately makes any business presentation better. Unfortunately, putting one together that’ll make an impact often requires an amount of time and skill that not everyone has in great supply. And that’s why we think Slidebean is a real game-changer, and particularly right now since they’ve slashed the cost of their lifetime subscription packages so considerably.

Slidebean is AI-assisted software that makes professional-looking slideshow presentations in no time flat. You enter your content, choose from their selection of pre-made templates, and then the software puts it all together for you in the blink of an eye. You can then optimize the result for pitch decks, marketing agencies, or any other purpose and you can even control the presentation’s flow with your phone, which we think is a nice touch.

Sure, Slidebean is an obvious time saver. Beyond that, though, it ensures your message is conveyed as clearly and succinctly as possible, which is what a slideshow is really designed to do. And that’s probably why it’s received rave reviews from publications like TechCrunch and The Next Web, who both adore the software for how easy and effective it is.

Want to give it a try? Then now's the time.

Slidebean Presentation Software: Lifetime Subscription



