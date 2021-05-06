Get 25% off LastPass Premium, our favorite password manager, for World Password Day

Today is World Password Day, a day when security companies want to remind you how terrible your passwords are. If you’re looking to improve your password security, our favorite overall password manager is offering a killer deal today. LastPass is offering 25% off its paid services, bringing the price down to $27 for a year for a single license.

“LastPass ticks all the boxes on our password manager want list. It makes it a breeze to create unique, complex passwords; capture and manage login credentials; sync them across multiple devices; and share them with others you trust...It also stores credit card numbers and other personal data,” we said in our best password manager round-up for 2021.

LastPass is a very good password manager, and it’s the perfect choice for someone who’s just getting started with improved password security. LastPass lets you create unique passwords for all your key accounts, and the Premium service lets you sync your password database across all your devices.

LastPass Premium also supports the LastPass security dashboard, dark web monitoring, and emergency access. The latter feature lets a loved one get into your password database if you’re incapacitated.

If you want to get a solid year of password protection—everyone needs strong, unique passwords for each account in this era of rampant security breaches—snap up LastPass’s one-day deal for World Password Day.

[Today’s deal: 25 percent off LastPass paid plans.]