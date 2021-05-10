Deal

Razer's PC gaming gear is up to 25% off at Best Buy

The more you buy, the more you save.

Razer Huntsman TE
Best Buy is making it easier to gear up your gaming PC today with a bundle sale on Razer gaming accessories. The big box retailer is offering two select Razer gaming accessories for 20 percent off, or three for 25 percent off. Even better, some of the peripherals are already on sale, adding some extra savings to a solid deal.

To get the deal you just add what you want from the eligible accessories to your cart, and the discount is applied automatically. There are a ton of items on sale today, but we found three particularly enticing peripherals that are already going for cheap before you even toss on Best Buy’s bundle savings.

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is $100. This keyboard usually sells for $130. When we reviewed the Huntsman TE, we called it one of the “few keyboards that checks all the boxes.” This version has a tenkeyless (read: no dedicated number pad) design for added portability. Razer’s keyboard also offers backlit keys, PBT keycaps, and optical switches that some people prefer over mechanical.

Next up the Kraken X gaming headset is just $40, down from the usual $50 even before the “more you buy, more you save” discount. This is another item we reviewed, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. We thought it was pretty comfortable, had decent sound, and it features 7.1 channel surround sound—a very solid package for a gaming headset that’s under $50 (and well under $50 today).

Finally, we have the Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $45, down from the $60 MSRP. We haven’t reviewed this specific mouse, but we did like the non-X version of the Basilisk. If there’s one company that knows how to design a gaming mouse it’s Razer, and most users will be very happy with this 16,000 DPI clicker.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
