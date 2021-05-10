Razer's PC gaming gear is up to 25% off at Best Buy

Best Buy is making it easier to gear up your gaming PC today with a bundle sale on Razer gaming accessoriesRemove non-product link. The big box retailer is offering two select Razer gaming accessories for 20 percent off, or three for 25 percent off. Even better, some of the peripherals are already on sale, adding some extra savings to a solid deal.

To get the deal you just add what you want from the eligible accessories to your cart, and the discount is applied automatically. There are a ton of items on sale today, but we found three particularly enticing peripherals that are already going for cheap before you even toss on Best Buy’s bundle savings.

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is $100Remove non-product link. This keyboard usually sells for $130. When we reviewed the Huntsman TE, we called it one of the “few keyboards that checks all the boxes.” This version has a tenkeyless (read: no dedicated number pad) design for added portability. Razer’s keyboard also offers backlit keys, PBT keycaps, and optical switches that some people prefer over mechanical.

Next up the Kraken X gaming headset is just $40Remove non-product link, down from the usual $50 even before the “more you buy, more you save” discount. This is another item we reviewed, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. We thought it was pretty comfortable, had decent sound, and it features 7.1 channel surround sound—a very solid package for a gaming headset that’s under $50 (and well under $50 today).

Finally, we have the Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $45Remove non-product link, down from the $60 MSRP. We haven’t reviewed this specific mouse, but we did like the non-X version of the Basilisk. If there’s one company that knows how to design a gaming mouse it’s Razer, and most users will be very happy with this 16,000 DPI clicker.

[Today’s deal: Razer accessory deals at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]