Banish dead batteries with Anker's 1-day mobile accessory sale

There’s some weirdness going on with Aukey products on Amazon right now, but if you need mobile accessories to keep dead phone batteries at bay, Anker is ready to fill your needs. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Anker power banks, chargers, and lightning cablesRemove non-product link. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday.

The sale isn’t huge, but we found a few gems that we like. First up, the Anker PowerCore 20,000mAh power bank is $33, down from the usual $50. It’s rocking two USB ports: one USB-C and one standard USB with Anker’s PowerIQ fast charging technology. It can deliver up to 18 watts to devices that can support it, and with an 18W Power Delivery wall charger you can charge up the power bank to its full, massive capacity in less than seven hours.

If you need something a little more compact, the Anker PowerCore Fusion wall charger with a built-in power bank is $34.49, down from the usual $46. This charger has one USB-C power and one standard USB port with PowerIQ. It also has a 10,000 mAh battery built-in for charging on the go.

Finally, we like Anker’s USB-C power strip for $26, down from the usual $36 to $40. This “power strip” is a simple circle with two standard wall outlets, two standard USB ports, and one USB-C port. It can charge tons of devices at one and comes with a 5-foot extension cord. This power strip does not, however, offer surge protection.

Those are our top picks from the sale. There’s also a few lightning cable packages and another power bank in addition to what we’ve covered here, but act quick if you’re interested, as these deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: Anker one-day mobile accessories sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]