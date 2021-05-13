Save up to $60 on the Apple Watch Series 6

We adore the Apple Watch, but we love it even more when it’s on sale. Today B&H Photo and Video has a few nice deals on the Apple Watch Series 6. The retailer is selling the 40mm Series 6 with navy blue sport ban for $339Remove non-product link—a savings of $60. It also has the 40mm Product(Red) version for $329Remove non-product link and the 44mm in this color for $379Remove non-product link, a savings of $60 and $50 respectively. It’s not clear when these deals will end.

We said in our review that the Apple Watch Series 6 wasn’t “just Apple’s best smartwatch, it’s the best one you can find anywhere at any price.” We gave the watch 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award.

Apple's smartwatch comes packed with a ton of sensors and features that make it a fantastic wearable device. The newest edition adds a blood-oxygen sensor, though we found its readings were more reliable happening in the background versus doing a manual reading.

The Apple Watch Series 6 additionally includes an ECG sensor, optical heart sensor, and an always-on altimeter. The blazing-fast watch also features an always-on display that's much better than the display on the older Series 5.

It’s simply an excellent smart watch, and if you have an iPhone, you can get it at a great discount right now.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Series 6 for $329Remove non-product link, $339Remove non-product link, and $379Remove non-product link at B&H.]