Every Tiger Lake H laptop available

In May, Intel unveiled more Tiger Lake H processors—a set of beefy, powerful chips that complement the modest 4-core parts that launched back in January and can compete with AMD’s best. Naturally, a slew of laptop reveals from long-time partners like Dell, Asus, and Acer accompanied the announcement.

These notebooks feature more than just Intel’s 11th-generation chips, which Team Blue says will deliver a huge leap in performance. Some models sport Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics, officially also confirmed in May, as an option as well. Intel’s target for these higher-wattage Tiger Lake H processors are gamers and creators, so expect to see cutting-edge tech like Thunderbolt 4, PCIe 4.0, and 360Hz displays as common inclusions in the offerings. Read on for details—and as more laptops become available, we'll further update this list.

Acer

Acer The Acer Helios 300’s price is currently unknown, but given its past history on Amazon, we predict it’ll be on sale for a reasonable price later this year at the very least.

Acer Triton 300

Available July 2021 with a starting price of $1,699. (See it on Best BuyRemove non-product link)

Up to Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Up to 32GB RAM

6-inch high refresh-rate display

Acer’s Triton 300 gets an update with 11th-generation processors, with the choice of Core i5 or Core i7 models, graphics as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3080, and up to 32GB RAM. You also can pick either a 165Hz QHD (1440p) or a 360Hz FHD (1080p) panel. The Triton 300 will also feature Thunderbolt 4.

Acer Helios 300

Starting price of $1,349. (See it on Amazon)

“11th-gen Core H processors”

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Up to 32GB RAM

15- or 17-inch high refresh-rate display

The ever-popular Acer Helios 300 gets refreshed with 11th-generation processors (presumably Core i5 and Core i7 variants, like previous editions), Nvidia RTX graphics all the way up to the GeForce RTX 3070, and up to 32GB RAM. The Helios 300’s flashier features include the choice of either a 165Hz QHD (1440p) or a 360Hz FHD (1080p) panel and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Acer Nitro 5

Available in June, with a starting price of $1,099 (15-inch model) and $999 (17-inch model). (See it on Best BuyRemove non-product link)

“11th-gen Core H processors”

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Up to 32GB RAM

15- or 17-inch high refresh-rate display

Our favorite budget gaming laptop moves to Tiger Lake H processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics as high as the RTX 3070, and up to 32GB RAM. You can select between a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch IPS display, with both models boasting a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution. Like Acer’s other 11th-generation Intel laptops, the Nitro 5 will also sport a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Asus

Asus The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 packs in the bells and whistles.

Asus Zephyrus M16

Available Q2, with a price of $1,799. (See it on Best BuyRemove non-product link)

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics (up to 1390MHz @ 80W)

Up to 48GB DDR-3200 RAM

16-inch display (16:10 ratio) with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

90WHr battery

The Zephrus M16 features a 165Hz WQHD IPS-level panel, up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a single Thunderbolt 4 port for display, data transfer, power delivery. A fingerprint sensor allows for faster unlocking of this sleeker laptop—it weighs 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg) and measures 19.9mm thick. Asus claims that the M16’s magnesium-aluminum finish will avoid fingerprints.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 & F17

Available Q2, with a starting price of $1,199. (See it on AmazonRemove non-product link)

“11th-generation Intel Core processors”

Up to Nvidia RTX 3060 (up to 1630MHz at 90W)

Up to 32GB DDR-3200 RAM

6-inch adaptive-sync display with 100% of sRGB spectrum (TUF F15)

3-inch adaptive-sync display (TUF F17)

90WHr battery

These presumably more affordable Asus laptops lack support for PCIe 4.0, but the TUF Gaming F15 and F17 still have plenty of fresh features on offer. Both models feature high-refresh rate paenls—up to 240Hz FHD (1080p) IPS-level panel for the TUF F15 and up to an 144Hz 1080p IPS-level panel for TUF F17. You also get a single Thunderbolt 4 port that can handle display out and provide enough bandwidth for an external GPU. These notebooks are a bit on the heftier side at 5.07 pounds (2.3 kg) and 5.7 pounds (2.6 kg) respectively, with a thickness of about 24mm.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

Starting price of $1,999. (See it on Asus.comRemove non-product link)

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB (1545MHz at 115W, boost up to 140W)

Up to 48GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17-inch screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

90Wh battery

The ROG Zephyrus S17 leans hard into its premium feel—not only can you choose storage configured as a NVMe RAID array or a single PCIe 4.0 SSD, this laptop comes with an optical-mechanical keyboard that tents up to 5 degrees. That’s in addition to the options of either a 165 WQHD G-Sync DDS panel or 4K 120Hz adaptive-sync IPS-level display. Asus also throws in a fingerprint sensor, a Thunderbolt 4 port that handles display out, data transfer, and power delivery. The Zephyrus S17 comes housed in magnesium-aluminum chassis, with a weight of 5.7 pounds (2.6 kg) and thickness of 19.9mm.

Dell

Alienware Very little information exists on Dell’s upcoming Alienware laptops with Tiger Lake H.

Dell has a wide range of Tiger Lake H laptops, spanning its flagship ultraportable XPS 15 and XPS 17, as well as its budget G15 and premium Alienware gaming laptops.

Alienware m15 R6

Starting price of $1,300. (See it on Dell.comRemove non-product link)

Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM

15.6-inch display with 360Hz 1ms refresh rate and G-Sync support

86Wh battery

Dell's more affordable Alienware laptop sports plenty of powerful hardware, with a Core i7 chip and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 for graphics.

Alienware x15 & x17

Starting price of $1,999 for the x15 and $2,099 for the x17. (See it on Dell.comRemove non-product link)

Up to Intel Core i9-11980HK

Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM (x15) or 64GB DDR4-3466 RAM (x17)

15-inch screen with 360Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support or 17-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% Adobe support

87Wh battery

Dell's flagship gaming laptops pack in the bells and whistles, and the latest Tiger Lake H options are no exception. For the absolute bleeding edge, the x17 offers pretty much everything the heart could desire: the fastest Core i9 chip, tons of memory, and a beefy GPU. The x15 still brings plenty of the table as well, though with a slightly more affordable price tag.

Dell G15

Available June 3 with a starting price $950. (See it on Dell.comRemove non-product link)

The Dell G15 will feature 11th-generation Intel Core processors, RTX 30 series graphics, and a choice of a 1080p panel with either a 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate.

Dell The Dell XPS line comes in black and white.

XPS 15

Availability TBA with a starting price of $1,250. (See it on Dell.comRemove non-product link)

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

15-inch screen (16:10 ratio)

56WHr or 86WHr battery

All of the XPS 15’s display options are set at a 16:10 ratio, ostensibly for better productivity. You can choose between a 3840x2400 (4K+) touch screen with 100% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3, 3546x2160 OLED touch screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, or a 1920x1200 nontouch display with 100% sRGB.

Dell also packs in support for Tiger Lake H’s signature features: a 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is an option, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support DisplayPort and power delivery come standard. The 15-inch XPS stays fairly lightweight at a max of 4.42 pounds (2.01 kg) for the 4K+ touch screen and 86WHr battery configuration, with other versions hitting the scale less hard.

XPS 17

Availability TBA with a starting price of $1,450. (See it on Dell.comRemove non-product link)

Up to Intel Core i9-11980HK

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17-inch screen (16:10 ratio)

97WHr battery

Like its smaller sibling, the XPS 17 screen is set at a ratio of 16:10, with two resolution options: a 3840x2400 (4K+) touch screen with 100% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3 and a 1920x1200 nontouch display with 100% sRGB. You can configure it with up to a 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, too, and the XPS 17 boasts four Thunderbolt 4 ports that all support DisplayPort and power delivery. It tips the scale at 5.3 pounds (2.42 kg), making it only marginally heavier than some 15.6-inch gaming laptops.

Gigabyte

Asus Gigabyte targets gamers with its Tiger Lake H laptops.

Gigabyte’s three Tiger Lake H gaming laptops eschew the thin-and-light route, instead aiming to give gamers the kind of features they’re used to seeing on desktop. Like their creator-focused counterparts, the Aorus 15P, Aorus 17G, and Aorus 17X sport PCIe 4.0 SSD slots and Thunderbolt 4 ports—but also resizable bar support, too. The Aorus 17G and Aorus 17X even pack a mechanical keyboard.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P

Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to RTX 3080 16GB (boost up to 1560MHz)

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

6-inch 240Hz or 360Hz 1080p IPS-level display

99WHr battery

4 pounds (2.2 kg)

Gigabyte Aorus 17G

Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to RTX 3080 16GB (boost up to 1290MHz)

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch 300Hz 1080p IPS-level display

Per-key RGB mechanical keyboard

99WHr battery

5.9 pounds (2.7 kg)

Gigabyte Aorus 17X

Intel Core i9-11980HK

Up to RTX 3080 16GB (boost clock of 1710MHz)

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch 300Hz 1080p IPS-level display

Per-key RGB mechanical keyboard

99WHr battery

8.26 pounds (3.75 kg)

Asus

Gigabyte’s Tiger Lake H lineup includes creator-focused models as well, with two targeting creatives. Among the signature features for the the Aero 15 and Aero 17 is color calibration that meets certification for two different standards: X-Rite and Pantone Verified. They also both support a single PCIe 4.0 SSD and sport a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

Available now.

Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

15-inch 4K HDR AMOLED display (100% DCI-P3)

99WHr battery

4 pounds (2 kg)

Gigabyte Aero 17 OLED

Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17-inch 4K HDR IPS-level display (100% Adobe RGB)

99Whr battery

5 pounds (2.5 kg)

MSI

MSI

MSI incorporates Tiger Lake H into seven different laptop lines, with a total of 15 models to choose from. Most of the options skew toward gaming—the Raider, Stealth, Leopard, Pulse, Sword, and Katana combine to cover the high- and middle-range thoroughly.

GE76 and GE66 Raider

Starting price of $1,599. (See them on XoticPC.com)

Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3- or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

9WHr battery

MSI’s GE76 and GE66 Raider offer a bevy of display options. The larger 17.3-inch GE76 model has the option of a 360Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 120Hz 4K IPS-level panel with 100% Adobe RGB. The smaller 15.6-inch GE66 Raider gives the choice of a 300Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 60Hz 4K IPS-level panel with 100% Adobe RGB. Both feature a single PCIe 4.0 SSD slot and Thunderbolt 4 port, and also tip the scale as midweight laptops: the GE76 weighs in at 6.39 pounds (2.9 kg) and the GE66 at 5.25 pounds (2.38 kg).

GS76 and GS66 Stealth

Starting price of $1,599. (See them on XoticPC.com)

Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

9WHr battery

Like the MSI Raider laptops, the Stealth lineup also packs in the high-end hardware, including a PCI 4.0 SSD slot and a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports DisplayPort, data transfer, and power delivery. Both the 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch models are on the lighter side, with the GS76 coming in at 5.4 pounds and the GS66 weighing 4.63 pounds.

The GS76 offers three display options: a 360Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 120Hz 4K IPS-level panel. Similarly, the smaller GS66 gives the choice of a 300Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 60Hz 4K IPS-level display. All of the QHD and 4K variants support 100% Adobe RGB.

MSI MSI’s Leopard, Pulse, Sword, and Katana lines tone down some of the Raider and Stealth lines’ over-the-top hardware, presumably to be more wallet-friendly.

GP76 and GP66 Leopard

Starting price of $1,699. (See it on XoticPC.com)

Up to 11th-generation Core i7 processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3- or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

The MSI GP76 and GP66 Leopard is similar to the Raider in size—the laptops weigh 6.39 pounds or 5.25 pounds, respectively—but steps down to support for only a PCIe 4.0 SSD (no Thunderbolt 4). The panel choices are streamlined as well: a 17.3-inch (GP76) or 15.6-inch (GP66) display featuring a 144Hz or 240Hz FHD (1080p) or 165Hz QHD (1440p) IPS-level panel.

GL76 and GL66 Pulse

Starting price of $1,299. (See it on AmazonRemove non-product link)