Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 176: Tiger Lake H45 revealed, Ryzen 5000U battery concerns debunked

Turns out Gordon has a few things to say to Apple M1 fanatics.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake H Revealed, Ryzen 5000U On Battery, RTX 3050 GPUs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 176   (01:49:19)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Alaina Yee, Mark Hachman, and Adam Patrick Murray dig into everything Intel revealed about its set of 45W Tiger Lake H mobile processors, the rumblings that Ryzen 5000 mobile performs badly when battery powered, and Nvidia’s official announcement of its RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti mobile graphics chips.

The party starts with Mark giving the full rundown of five new six- and eight-core Tiger Lake H chips, then kicks up into high gear when Gordon decides to nix any arguments about Apple M1 superiority—in advance of them being made. For a calmer comparison, perhaps we should’ve talked more about Tiger Lake H versus Ryzen 5000 mobile...

Instead, Gordon moves on to clear the air about something else related to Ryzen 5000. Last fall, Intel threw shade over Ryzen 4000’s performance while running on battery—and the stain of that claim has drifted to linger around Ryzen 5000, too. But after much testing of Ryzen 5000 performance on battery, it appears that the story is more nuanced.

We then close things out with a quick chat about Nvidia’s new mobile graphics chips, the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti. Will their appearance help allievate the still sky-high demand for gaming hardware?

You can witness all this (plus our answers to a few of your questions!) in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 176 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket CastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes