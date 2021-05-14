Score 35 great games, apps, and ebooks for $20 in Humble's Heal COVID-19 Bundle

Did you know you can help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and India by playing Superhot, Portal Knights, or BioShock Remastered? You can if you pick-up the Heal: Covid-19 Bundle offering a collection of games, software, and e-books for a minimum $20.

There’s only one pricing tier in this bundle, and as always you can pay more if you’re so moved to support charities like Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia. Brazil and India are two of the hardest hit countries that are currently desperate for aid as they deal with the pandemic. All proceeds from this sale go to the relief efforts.

There is an absolute ton of content in this bundle including 23 PC games, six e-books, two comics, and four software packages. We won’t cover everything, but here are some of the highlights.

As we’ve already mentioned this bundle has Superhot, which we gave four out of five stars and called “the most innovative shooter we’ve played in years.” In Superhot time slows down or speeds up depending on how you move through the game. It sounds weird, but it's a fascinating way to play.

A sleeper hit you can find in the bundle is Into the Breach, which we gave 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's about three years old now, but this turn-based game has “deep and complicated combat systems to discover within its otherwise-limited scope.” Baba is You, Undertale, Euro Truck Simulator 2, The Witness, and Hyper Light Drifter are just some of the top-notch games included in this bundle.

Beyond the games, of particular interest to PCWorld readers are the Ashampoo software offerings, which include WinOptimizer 18, Backup Pro 14, and Photo Optimizer 7.

It’s an incredible bundle put together for an excellent cause at a standout price. It's well worth your money, for all sorts of reasons.

[Today’s deal: Heal: Covid-19 Bundle for $20 at Humble Bundle.]