Save big on Windows 10: Get up to 60% off on Windows 10 Home or Pro

If you’re a PCWorld reader, you’ve probably built a PC or two—and every PC build needs a copy of Windows 10. The full retail version of Windows can be pricier than some hardware parts themselves, so it always pays to jump on Windows 10 deals when they become available.

And today we’re happy to share some great deals available on the PCWorld Software Store: You can get the OEM version of Windows 10 Home for $69.99 (that’s 50% off), or, when you use the code PCWPRO10 at the bottom of your checkout cart, you can get the OEM version of Windows 10 Professional for $79.99 (that’s 60% off).

Please note that both deals are for the OEM versions of Windows, and when installed, they’ll be tied to a single PC and are non-transferable. Moreover, you can’t use these OEM versions to upgrade from older Windows versions. These limitations aside, the OEM versions behave just like the consumer retail versions of Windows. This means unlimited reinstalls (on the same machine), plus access to all future Windows updates.

Microsoft

How to get the Windows 10 deals

Head on over to the PCWorld Software Store for the Windows 10 Home OEM license. It’s $69.99 (the usual MSRP is $139.99). If purchasing the Windows 10 Professional OEM license, you’ll see an initial price of $89.99, but it will drop down to $79.99 after you enter the coupon code PCWPRO10 at checkout. The code is only good for the Pro version, and this offer is good through May 31.

Once again: Both licenses are for a single PC and are non-transferrable. And they’re designed to be installed on a new or clean PC—upgrading from an older version of Windows is not supported. After purchase, you’ll need to download the latest version of Windows (October 2020 Update), which you’ll use to create the boot media (on a blank DVD or 8GB+ USB flash drive) that’s necessary to install Windows 10. After installation and activation, all future Windows 10 feature updates, including the forthcoming Spring 2021 Update, will be free.