Save big on Windows 10 Pro: Snag it for 75% off

If you’re a PCWorld reader, there’s a good chance you’ve built a PC or two—and every PC build needs a copy of Windows 10. The full retail version of Windows can be pricier than some hardware parts themselves, so it always pays to jump on Windows 10 deals when they become available. And the one we’re promoting today is fantastic.

For a very limited time in the PCWorld Software Store, you can get the OEM version of Windows 10 Professional for $49.99. That’s a spectacular 75 percent off the retail price. Planning on upgrading to Windows 11? No problem. You’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, assuming your PC hardware supports the new build.

Please note the deal is for the OEM version of Windows, and when installed, it will be tied to a single PC and is non-transferable. Moreover, you can’t use an OEM version to upgrade from older Windows versions. These limitations aside, the OEM version behaves just like the consumer retail version of Windows. This means unlimited reinstalls (on the same machine), plus access to all future Windows updates.

