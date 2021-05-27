Get a lifetime of unlimited web hosting for just one payment of $99

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Web hosting is, under most circumstances, pretty expensive. Oh, sure, some companies may butter you up by giving you a year for just 99 cents or something. But then they’ve got you right where they want you. Because once that year is up, suddenly your bills will rise sharply. And they’ll expect you to renew at a higher rate every year after, so you really have to do your homework before choosing your web hosting plan.

That’s why we’re happy to tell you about iBrave. iBrave offers web hosting services that are second to none and they charge only once for a lifetime of service — Just $99. That’s it. You pay that fee only one time when you first sign up, and then never again. If you have a website (or three) and plan to run it for the foreseeable future, then this is a deal that should not be easily overlooked.

So, what do you get for your $99? You can host an unlimited number of websites on their lightning-fast servers with unlimited bandwidth and storage. You can configure your website with their user-friendly c-panel, install WordPress sites with a single click, and they make it easy to migrate your current websites too. And, if anything goes wrong, they offer great user support seven days a week, so they’ve got you covered there too.

 
 
iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription - $99.99

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
