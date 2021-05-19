Take 31% off the high-end Roku Ultra

If you're on the hunt for a feature-loaded media streamer to sling videos to your television, don't miss this excellent deal at Amazon. The Roku Ultra (2020 model) is just $69. That's over $30 off its usual cost, and Amazon's all-time low price. The price dropped earlier this week, but we wouldn't expect this deal to last much more than a few more days.

We reviewed this set-top box late last year, giving it four out of five stars. "There’s never any doubt about how to access your apps, and the system as a whole feels speedy and stable...the Roku Ultra remains a safe, easy recommendation for a higher-end streamer," we said.

Roku's focus, as we said in our review, is all about surfacing free content from across various services. Though if you want to find videos from premium apps like Netflix and Disney+, Roku doesn't do as much to help. Instead, you'll have to dig through the individual apps yourself or use Roku's voice search on the remote.

The Roku Ultra is capable of displaying content in 4K and high dynamic range, though it can also step down to 1080p. The box itself is a simple affair with one Ethernet port, one HDMI port, and on USB port for local media playback. You really can't find a better streamer for under $70.

[Today's deal: Roku Ultra (2020) for $69 at Amazon.]