Train online to become a cloud DevOps Engineer for just $40

DevOps engineers are in demand right now and many earn salaries north of $100K per year. Think you have what it takes to succeed in this demanding profession? Then find out with the 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle, which is a really great opportunity since it gives you the chance to learn a new skill for very little money upfront.

This package is ideal for IT professionals that want to expand their skill set while maintaining a degree of flexibility. It includes eleven courses that introduce students to cloud technologies like AWS and Azure and prepares them for a career as a certified DevOps pro. They’ll learn how to deploy a database, how to automate a cloud-based system, plus how to keep everything secure. And since the courses are delivered by popular experts like Vijay Saini, students will be learning these very employable skills from some of the best minds in the industry.

If you want to secure your career in technology, this may be the best way to go about it. Particularly since you can enroll in the 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle today for just $40.04.

The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle - $40.04



See Deal

Prices subject to change.