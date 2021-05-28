Express ideas visually with a 2yr subscription to Markup Hero, now 60% off

A picture, they say, is worth a thousand words. And we believe that statement to be true, especially when it comes to sharing ideas. After all, being able to let team members visualize what you mean is way more efficient than expressing yourself verbally, which is why so many people have discovered tools like Markup Hero.

Markup Hero is an easy-to-use screenshot and annotation tool that’s fast and can be used for almost any purpose. You just take a screenshot of a photo, document, website, or anything else and then write or draw in your own notes, directions, and diagrams. You can then share the resulting image with your team, so they’ll perfectly understand your instructions. And it works great, which is why it’s received user scores of 4.7 out of 5 on Capterra and 4.5 out of 5 on G2 to this point.

Interested in giving it a try? Well, now may be the best time. That’s because you can get a two-year subscription to Markup Hero right now for just $48. That’s a rarely offered savings of 60 percent off their usual price, so we wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage of this opportunity.

Markup Hero Screenshot & Annotation App: 2-Yr Subscription - $48



See Deal

Prices subject to change