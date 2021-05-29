These Bluetooth connected wearable speakers are just $45 today

Headphones aren’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Sure, some people love them, but there’s a good number of us who find them uncomfortable, limiting, and just plain unsafe — especially for outdoor sports where it's important to be aware of your surroundings. That’s why we recommend investing in a set of wearable speakers, such as these ones from Zulu Audio.

Zulu Audio Alphas are small, Bluetooth-connected speakers that safely clip to your clothing using small magnets. They keep your music personal, but you don’t have to wear anything on your head in order to hear it. That means you’ll enjoy free range of motion on your ride, be able to hear approaching traffic while running, and easily respond when your boss calls out your name at work.

Looking for a better way to listen to music on the go? Then consider purchasing a set of Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers. And right now is a great time to get them since they’ve been temporarily discounted to just $44.99.

Zulu Audio Alpha Wearable Speakers - $44.99



