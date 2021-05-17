Get Nintendo's fantastic Switch Pro controller at a rare discount

The Nintendo Switch is a lot of fun with some truly excellent games, but using the Joy Con controllers can be a downer, especially with cross-platform games designed primary for standard gamepads. The comfort grip that approximates a traditional controller is a nice try, but it’s no replacement for the real thing during prolonger gaming sessions. Good news! Today, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro wireless controller for $59 at AmazonRemove non-product link. That’s $11 off the usual price, and a rare discount. This is one of those “see price in cart” deals so you won’t see the price until you’re ready to buy.

The Switch Pro is very similar to the controllers you get with the Xbox or PlayStation except it’s customized for the Switch. It features the controls you need for gaming on Nintendo's portable-if-you-want-it console, including the Switch's unique home, capture, and plus and minus buttons. The Switch Pro controller also includes wireless capabilities, rumble functionality, and built-in Amiibo support—advanced features that no doubt play into the gamepad's usually high cost.

Bottom Line? Nintendo built itself a fantastically constructed controller. It's well worth it if you spend a lot of time in single-player mode on your Switch, and especially at this price. If you need your controller to do double duty, you can also get the Switch Pro to work on your Windows 10 PC.

