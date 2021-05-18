This big, fast, and curved 1440p gaming monitor is just $250

If you're looking to level up your PC gaming experience, we've found an enticing deal for your viewport into virtual worlds. Monoprice is selling its Zero-G 32-inch curved 1440p high refresh rate monitor for $250Remove non-product link. That's $50 off its usual price, and an all-around spectacular deal. Most 1440p monitors of this size and specification often sell for well over $300.

This monitor has everything you need for a solid 1440p gaming experience. The curvature is 1500R, which helps to make games more immersive. It has FreeSync, of course, to get smooth gaming visuals with reduced stutter and screen tearing. The refresh rate is an incredible 165Hz if your graphics card is up to such face-melting gameplay speeds.

It's simply an excellent monitor on paper. The VA panel type essentially works like a hybrid between the popular IPS and TN displays, borrowing speeds from the latter (the response time is 1 millisecond) and the vivid color reproduction of the former.

Of course to take advantage of the monitor you need a 1440p-friendly GPU. If you haven't got one already then you may be hard pressed to find an appropriate graphics card right now. Still, you can always tinker with in-game visual settings if need be until sanity returns to the graphics card market.

If you're looking for a monitor with a different resolution, check out our guide to what to look for in a gaming monitor.

[Today's deal: Monoprice 32-inch Zero-G curved 1440p 165Hz monitor for $250.Remove non-product link]