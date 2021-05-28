Pay what you want to learn how to use popular Adobe CC titles

Creative professionals trust Adobe CC to produce their best work. In fact, no other suite of creative software products comes even close to touching what Adobe CC can do. Want to learn how to use it just like the pros? Then the Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle is a golden opportunity to get the training you’ll need at a cost that pretty much anyone can afford.

The Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle features eight courses that’ll show you how to use popular and industry-standard software titles like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and more. You’ll start by learning the basics of each title, and then advance your training as you go. And, since it’s a Pay What You Want offer, you get to decide how much this education is worth, which is where this package really sets itself apart from other training opportunities.

Just go to the deal page and look at the average price, which was just over $12.40 at time of writing. If you beat the average price, even if only by a penny, then you’ll get all nine courses — a $1,592 value — for that amount. Don’t think it’s worth that much? That’s okay, just pay any lesser amount and you’ll still learn the basics of Illustrator plus App Design for that number.

Either way, you’ll be getting world-class training that could lead you to a better professional future for way less than their original value.

Pay What You Want: The Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle - $40



