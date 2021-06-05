Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save 60% off the regular cost of a lifetime subscription to Babbel right now

PCWorld |

sale 24208 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Did you know that people who can speak two or more languages often earn higher salaries? It’s true. And now virtually anyone can learn to speak another language easily — and fast — with the Babbel Language Learning app. And right now is a great time to get it too, as you can get a lifetime subscription for just $199, which represents a savings of 60 percent off the regular price.

Babbel is a popular and critically acclaimed app that makes learning a new language easier than ever. It actually breaks the learning process down into shorter, more manageable lessons. They’re so short, in fact, you can fit them around your other commitments, which is great for people with busy schedules. So, basically, all of us.

Just choose the language you want to learn — they offer lessons on 14 different languages including Spanish and German ― and get started. Within a relatively short amount of time, you could be speaking it fluently. And it works wonders, which is why it’s accrued over ten million users worldwide, boasts incredible reviews, and has been adored by critics from the likes of PC Mag, The Economist, and The Next Web.

Learning a new language might seem difficult, but it’s really not if you have the right kind of training and support. And that’s exactly what you’ll get with Babbel. Since a lifetime subscription is discounted today to only $199, there’s never been a better time to try it.

 
Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) - $199

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes