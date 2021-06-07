Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This little inkless pocket printer is a game changer, especially at just $70

Ever wished you could quickly print off an image from your phone? Well now you can — and without any of the hassles you’d expect from other ‘portable’ printers  — with the PoooliPrint L1 Inkless Pocket Printer, offered to readers this week at 44 percent off the MSRP.

The PoooliPrint L1 uses no ink of any kind, so it’ll never make a mess. You just charge it up, connect it to your phone, and away you go. It’s perfect for printing off a photo quickly, but it’s also useful for printing shopping lists, e-receipts, and virtually anything else. And the resulting printouts are durable too. In fact, they’re water-resistant, oil proof, and won’t scratch up either, which makes this printer extraordinarily versatile.

This little printer is so good that it boasts an impressive rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon. And now is the perfect time to get it as we’ve discounted it to just $79.99. Then, if you enter the code PRINT10 at checkout, you can save $10 more for a final price of just $69.99.

 
