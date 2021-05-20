The Full Nerd ep. 177: Intel Tiger Lake H review, Nvidia cripples GeForce crypto mining

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wade into performance numbers for Tiger Lake H mobile processors and the news that Nvidia will slap limits on Ethereum mining for newly built GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, and 3080 graphics cards.

After a week of anticipation, the results are finally in: Tiger Lake H trades near even blows with Ryzen 5000, making Intel a contender once more. Gordon dives into the nitty gritty of his review of the Core i9-11980HK—and manages to neatly sidestep any attempts to draw him back into the Intel versus Apple M1 debate. Instead, the crew discusses benchmark scores and the almost 20 percent leap in performance that Tiger Lake H makes over Comet Lake H. It makes for a great comeback story, one that keeps AMD on its toes and leaves consumers the ultimate winners in this ongoing fight.

Afterward, we move on to more good news for PC enthusiasts. Nvidia announced its plan to discourage miners from buying its gaming GPUs by rolling out the mining hash rate limiter that momentarily appeared with the RTX 3060 to newly manufactured RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 GPUs. Presumably, this nerfing will make RTX cards less appealing to miners, allowing more gamers to buy them. Or will they all go to scalpers?

We then close things out by answering your questions, plus celebrating one very important birthday. The Full Nerd podcast has now turned five! Thanks for tuning in each week—we wouldn't be here without y'all.

