Get two years of elite VPN protection this Memorial Day for under $45

You already know the value of having a VPN. But did you know that not all of them were created equal? Some provide great protection but compromise performance. Others let you browse without restrictions but leave your networks vulnerable. If you’re like most, you probably want something that’s right in the middle. For that, check out SurfShark VPN. And especially now since their two-year subscription plan is offered with extra, limited-time Memorial Day savings.

SurfShark VPN might be the best VPN service out there right now for the money, especially for families. They provide subscribers with elite-level protection from hackers, you can connect an unlimited number of devices to just one account, and they won’t log any of your internet activity so there’s no chance you’ll be compromised. Plus you’ll get access to their enormous global server network so you can unlock all kinds of additional content, and it blocks nuisances like ads, trackers, and malware, which is obviously a nice touch.

Most VPNs, especially ones with features like this, can cost hundreds of dollars a year. But, if you take advantage of their offer to get a two-year subscription to SurfShark VPN this Memorial Day, you’ll save big time and get it for just $42.74. But hurry, as the price will go back up to its normal value in about a week.

Prices subject to change.