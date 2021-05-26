Deal

Eliminate cable clutter with this Logitech wireless keyboard for $17

Best Buy is selling the Logitech K360 for $17.

If you need a wireless keyboard for couch surfing with your home theater PC, or just something that takes up less desk space with no cables, we’ve found a solid model on sale for under $20. Best Buy is selling the Logitech K360 wireless keyboard for $17. That’s a fantastic price for a small, portable keyboard.

The K360 is not a Bluetooth keyboard. Instead, it comes with a receiver dongle that you plug into your machine. That means it’s not suitable for the iPad or other tablets. If you have a Mac or Windows PC, however, it’ll get the job done and can connect to your machine up to 33 feet away.

This is also a compact keyboard, taking up about 20 percent less space than a full-size model according to Logitech. Nevertheless, it still includes a number pad and twelve function keys. Logitech also managed to squeeze in six dedicated media keys, including play/pause, forward, backward, mute, volume up, and volume down. 

The K360 averages a stellar 4.6 (out of 5) star rating across over 2,500 user reviews. If you need a compact wireless keyboard, the Logitech K360 looks like an excellent value—especially at this sale price. 

[Today’s deal: Logitech K360 compact keyboard is $17 at Best Buy.]

