This $100 Dell IPS office monitor can game like a champ on weekends

If you can’t justify the cost of a luxurious gaming monitor but still want something capable for those weekend play sessions, we’ve found the display for you. Dell is currently selling a gaming-friendly 24-inch 1080p office monitor for $100Remove non-product link, a huge savings of $90 off the usual price.

This is an IPS display, meaning it will have nice color reproduction and a 4 millisecond response time, as well as wider viewing angles than you’d get on a gaming-centric TN display.

What makes this standout as a part-time gaming display is its 75Hz refresh rate. Most standard office monitors top out at 60Hz. That’s not a huge bump, but it’s enough to make a difference in potential frame rates. On top of that, this monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync technology, meaning it can sync refresh rates between compatible AMD and Nvidia graphics cards and the monitor. The end result? Buttery smooth gaming visuals with little to no stutter or “screen tearing” visual artifacts.

This is a good-looking office monitor that can also power solid gaming experiences during your off-hours. At $100 it’s an absolute steal.

[Today’s deal: Dell 24-inch, 75Hz, 1080p display with FreeSync for $100 at Dell.Remove non-product link]