Level up your audio with the superb Blue Yeti microphone for $25 off

If you’re looking to improve the sound of your voice in Zoom meetings, video streams and recordings, or podcasts, we’ve found a solid deal on a superb budget-friendly mic. Amazon is selling the popular Blue Yeti USB microphone for $105. Before this week, it cost $130.

The Blue Yeti has been a mainstay on Twitch streams and in podcasting booths for over a decade now. We reviewed the original Blue Yeti way back in 2010, giving four out of five stars. “The Yeti sounds good, packs plenty of gain, and offers a lot of value and versatility,” we said at the time.

The notion of the Yeti being a versatile microphone is still true, as we recently included it in our round-up of the best USB microphones for streaming in 2021. The Yeti didn’t win any top prizes, but it’s a great, affordable option for both streaming and non-streaming uses.

The Blue Yeti supports a wide frequency range from 20Hz all the way up to 20,000Hz, and offers four pickup patterns (cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo) for a variety of different recording situations. It also has gain control, mute, and headphone volume control.

Bottom line? We said the Blue Yeti is “a solid, all-purpose USB microphone that offers good sensitivity to a variety of voice types and clear, neutral sounding output,” and today you can pick it up at an even better price. It’s popular and long-lasting for a reason.

[Today’s deal: Blue Yeti USB microphone for $105 on Amazon.]