Level up your audio with the superb Blue Yeti microphone for $25 off

Amazon is selling the popular Blue Yeti USB microphone for $25 off recent pricing.

Contributor, PCWorld |

blueyeti
Logitech

If you’re looking to improve the sound of your voice in Zoom meetings, video streams and recordings, or podcasts, we’ve found a solid deal on a superb budget-friendly mic. Amazon is selling the popular Blue Yeti USB microphone for $105. Before this week, it cost $130.

The Blue Yeti has been a mainstay on Twitch streams and in podcasting booths for over a decade now. We reviewed the original Blue Yeti way back in 2010, giving four out of five stars. “The Yeti sounds good, packs plenty of gain, and offers a lot of value and versatility,” we said at the time.

The notion of the Yeti being a versatile microphone is still true, as we recently included it in our round-up of the best USB microphones for streaming in 2021. The Yeti didn’t win any top prizes, but it’s a great, affordable option for both streaming and non-streaming uses.

The Blue Yeti supports a wide frequency range from 20Hz all the way up to 20,000Hz, and offers four pickup patterns (cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo) for a variety of different recording situations. It also has gain control, mute, and headphone volume control.

Bottom line? We said the Blue Yeti is “a solid, all-purpose USB microphone that offers good sensitivity to a variety of voice types and clear, neutral sounding output,” and today you can pick it up at an even better price. It’s popular and long-lasting for a reason.

[Today’s deal: Blue Yeti USB microphone for $105 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
