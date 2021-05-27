News

Acer’s Swift X puts Ryzen 5000 and RTX 3050 Ti in the hands of creatives

This laptop is a rare Ryzen option among the company’s other announcements.

The Acer Swift X is real. On Thursday, Acer confirmed the existence of this new thin-and-light laptop aimed at creatives, after it first surfaced unofficially in late April, in a listing on the Acer Thailand website.

The announcement came during the company’s Next@Acer global press conference on May 27. Prices start at $900 with a North American release in June, and configurations feature Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and a 100-percent sRGB display.

In contrast to Acer’s upcoming ConceptD creator notebooks, the Swift X aims at the creative professional on the go. Weighing 3.06 pounds (1.39 kg), its metal chassis measures just a little over a half-inch thick (17.9mm) while still sporting a 14-inch FHD (1080p) IPS screen. Inside you’ll have the choice of up to a 5800U processor and 16GB RAM, paired with Nvidia’s latest mobile GPU. Up to 2TB of SSD storage provides enough on-board space for large video or photo projects. A fingerprint reader allows for faster logins through Windows Hello. Acer claims the Swift X’s 59WHr battery will last up to 17 hours.

swift x sfx14 41g 03 Acer

The Acer Swift X's exact specs, availability, and pricing will vary depending on region.

Video editors and photographers will likely find the Swift X packs enough of a punch to make it a go-to laptop for high-travel days, but of course that’s not all you can do with this notebook. When work’s over, these laptops can pivot to gaming, with ray-tracing support to boot. It just won’t look like you’re carrying a gaming PC—early images of the Swift X show it in a range of soft, muted colors (blue-gray, pink, and champagne gold).

Exact specifications, availability, and pricing will vary by region, so if the Swift X ultimately doesn’t land in your country, you can instead look up Acer’s other newly announced laptops. They include additional models sporting Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake H processors, as well as the company’s creative, gaming, and professional lines.

Acer Swift X specifications

Acer didn’t release a full list of specifications for the Swift X during its announcement, but for the North American version, here’s what we know so far.

  • Starting price: $900
  • CPU: Up to Ryzen 5800U
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 2TB SSD
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 100% sRGB
  • Ports/Connectivity: Includes USB-C
  • Networking: Includes Wi-Fi 6 support
  • Other features: Fingerprint reader
  • Weight: 3.06 pounds (1.39 kg)
  • Battery: 59WHr
  • Colors: Blue-gray, pink, gold
Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

 
