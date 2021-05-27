Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 178: Rumors about RTX Ti variants, big CPU changes, and a push for ATX12VO

Time will tell which rumblings come true.

Rumor extravaganza: RTX Ti variants, big CPU changes, ATX12VO push | The Full Nerd ep. 178   (01:36:05)
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. Today's episode is all about rumors!

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into rumors galore: the potential launch of Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, changes to the type of socket used by future Ryzen processors, a new stock cooler size for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, and a dawn of the ATX12VO era.

We kick off with a brief discussion about what the release of an RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti could mean for gamers (hello, chance-at-a-GPU-at-last), plus thoughts on pricing and timing. But since we covered these possible RTX cards in a previous episode, we sail on over to the next bit of hot gossip pretty fast: that AMD's upcoming AM5 socket will shift away from a pin grid array (PGA) to a land grid array (LGA), as revealed by ExecutableFix on Twitter.

The benefits of moving the pins from the CPU to the motherboard are obvious, of course, but that doesn't stop some of us from noting that even though the risk of bent pins goes down, it's still easier to fix them when it's on the processor instead of the motherboard. The gang is more unified when it comes to thoughts on the probable new dimensions for Intel's stock coolers starting with LGA 1700, as reported by Igor's Lab—the change won't really inconvenience anyone outside of people who like to reuse old stock coolers.

Wrapping up the show is our dive into the rumor that Intel may make ATX12VO standard for upcoming Alder Lake motherboards. Gordon lays out the details of what moves from a power supply to the mobo, as well as the fate of the 3.3V and 5V rails. The fate of your existing power supply gets covered, too.

You can witness all this, plus our answers to a few of your questions, in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 178 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

 
