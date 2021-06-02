Deal

Get this 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor for a wildly low $200

Monoprice is selling its Zero-G 27-inch FreeSync gaming display for $200.

Getting a new CPU or graphics card is a fantastic way to improve your desktop experience, but what you've got that settled nothing beats a monitor upgrade, since you spend all day staring at your screen. And today, Monoprice has an excellent deal for a new view into your PC. The online bargain retailer is selling its Zero-G 27-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor for $200. That's $50 off the usual price, and a ridiculously good deal for a display like this.

This monitor has all the right specs and should offer an incredible experience. You'll find a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and wide 178-degree viewing angles on that juicy 1440p screen. The curve is 1500R, which is the maximum curve you can get right now. It will be more noticeable than 1800R and should offer a very immersive experience.

While this is a Monoprice-branded display, the panel itself is made by Samsung. It's a VA panel so the response time is a little slow at 7.8 milliseconds—ultra-competitive esports gamers may want to look for another display. It comes with one DisplayPort, one HDMI 2.0, and one HDMI 1.4.

Overall, this looks like an excellent buy for just $200.

[Today's deal: Monoprice 27-inch Zero-G curved gaming monitor for $200.]

