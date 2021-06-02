Protect 10 devices with AVG's Secure VPN for a mere $15

Most days we bring you editor-approved deals from retailers around the web. But today, we’ve got an excellent deal in our very own PCWorld Software Store. PCWorld has partnered with a third-party service to deliver exclusive deals on Windows 10, system utilities, and security software, and in June we’re offering an entire year of AVG Secure VPN for $15. That’s a crazy good deal for a VPN that usually costs $60 per year. In fact, the lower-priced VPNs we’ve reviewed are still usually $24 to $36. There’s no question this is a solid deal.

AVG’s VPN supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, with apps offered for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It also supports streaming services from various countries. It doesn’t specifically say whether the service unblocks Netflix, but it’s a good bet that it does.

AVG Secure VPN has about 36 country locations and less than 100 servers. That’s not a huge network, but it’ll get the job done for securing your web traffic on public Wi-Fi and unblocking streaming services. It also supports P2P traffic in specific locations including three U.S. locations, and five locations in Europe and the U.K.

We haven’t reviewed AVG’s VPN ourselves yet, so we’re not clear on whether this is a white label service repackaging another well-known VPN, or if it’s running its own network. But overall, this is a value-packed offering from a high-profile security brand. You won’t find a VPN deal this cheap, and for this many devices, very often.

[Today’s deal: One year of AVG Secure VPN for $15 on PCWorld’s Software Store.]