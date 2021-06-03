Acer's flipping, finger-friendly convertible Chromebook is just $200

We love Chromebooks since they are relatively hassle-free, and in addition to being ideal web devices, they can also run Android apps and Linux desktop programs. Chromebooks also tend to be very well priced—especially today with this deal we found at Walmart. The big box retailer is selling an Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $200Remove non-product link, down from the $300 MSRP. That’s a significant disount.

This is a convertible Chromebook that can fold back into tablet mode when you need it. The Spin 311 has an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366-by-768 resoulution, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. It’s packing an ARM-based MediaTek MT8183C octa-core processor, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

This Chromebook is an excellent choice for someone on the go, including students, business types, and non-technical users who need something simple and straightforward. Chrome OS has some recently enhanced features such as Android phone integration for getting notifications from chat apps and finding recently opened Chrome tabs. There’s a pinned files section on the shelf (taskbar), and a clipboard manager that lets you access the last five items you’ve copied.

If you haven’t used a Chromebook in a while or are new to the platform, Walmart’s sale is a fantastic place to get acquainted with these very useful notebooks.

[Today's deal: Acer Spin 311 for $200 at Walmart.]