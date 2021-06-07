This Netgear Nighthawk AX4 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router is just $80 today

The average home is stuffed with devices that need internet connections, including gaming consoles, phones, PCs, tablets, smart speakers, TVs—heck, even lightbulbs and sprinkler systems are online these days. To keep all those gadgets from clogging your Wi-Fi connection, you'll need a router that can efficiently handle all that traffic.

Today only, B&H Photo has Netgear's Nighthawk AX4 RAX38 Wi-Fi 6 routerRemove non-product link on sale for $100, and that price goes down to $80 once B&H applies an extra 20 percent off at checkout. That's way below the $170 MSRP, but you'll have to act fast, because the sale ends just before midnight Eastern time on Monday evening.

The Nighthawk AX4 RAX38 features dual-band Wi-Fi and supports 802.11ax, good for handling cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6-enabled devices. Equipped with two external antennas and four Gigabit ethernet LAN ports, this four-stream router uses beamforming to keep those wireless connections pumping towards the devices using them.

The Nighthawk also has a standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 port for sharing files from an attached drive across your home network, and you can control it with voice commands via Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

[Today’s deal: Netgear Nighthawk AX4 RAX38 Wi-Fi 6 router for $80.Remove non-product link]