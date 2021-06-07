Deal

Today only: Keep your gear safe with this 1500V AAPC Sine Wave UPS for $170

Amazon has a one-day sale on an APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA Sine Wave UPS for $50 off the MSRP.

apcbackupspro
APC

Summer is coming, and with it thunderstorms that could knock out your electricity and even trigger a power surge. Today only, Amazon has an enticing deal on a gadget that can protect your devices from voltage-spiking surges and keep them running—for a brief period, anyway—following an outage.

The online retailer is selling this APC 1500VA Sine Wave uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for $170. That’s $50 off the usual price, as well as the best price yet for this UPS. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

APC’s Back-UPS Pro BR1500MS2 features 10 regular outlets, with six for surge protection and battery backup plus another four for surge protection only. It also has Gigabit ethernet in and out ports, a data port, and coaxial cable in/out. On the front, there’s a standard USB Type-A port and one Type-C port for charging.

APC says this UPS has a runtime of about an hour and 17 minutes at 100 watts output. That’s not enough power to keep gaming on a monster rig, but you should be able to keep a desktop going long enough to save your work and safely shut down.

[Today’s deal: APC Back-UPS Pro BR1500MS2 for $170 on Amazon.]

