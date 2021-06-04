Snag a Samsung 24-inch 1080p curved FreeSync gaming monitor today for $130

If you’re a gamer still rocking out with a graphics card that’s best for 1080p displays, we've got just the monitor for you.

Today only, Newegg is selling a 24-inch Samsung high refresh rate curved gaming monitor with FreeSync for $130Remove non-product link, down from $170. To get the discount, you'll need to use the code EMCEXET49 at checkout. The deal expires just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

The Samsung C24RG50 is a VA panel with a 178-degree viewing angle, a 4-millisecond response time, and a maximum 144Hz refresh rate, while AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync delivers buttery smooth gaming visuals with almost no stutter and screen tearing. AMD’s FreeSync site says this monitor supports FreeSync all the way up to 144Hz via both DisplayPort and HDMI.

The C24RG50 has an 1800R curvature, a nice, gentle curve that will offer plenty of immersion, especially if you're coming from a flat-screen display. And while the display's 24-inch size isn't huge, it's still a solid choice for gamers on a budget.

[Today’s deal: 24-inch Samsung 144Hz FreeSync 1080p curved monitor for $130 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]