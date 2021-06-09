Apple's M1 Mac Mini is just $600 after a massive $100 discount

Apple’s M1 Mac Mini is a fantastic value, pairing a blazing fast and efficient processor with a nicely compact size that can fit into tight spaces. It’s already well priced at $700, but right now an Amazon deal makes it a bargain. The online retailer is selling the M1 Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage for $600. That’s $100 off the usual price. Amazon’s official price is $659 after a $40 cut, but there’s also an automatic $59.01 discount underneath the listing price.

We gave the M1 Mac Mini 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We said it was “the best value right now in Apple’s Mac lineup.” It’s an excellent desktop computer. Apple’s new M1 chip is a fantastic processor, and as more apps roll out built for the Arm-based CPU, its performance will spoil you. The M1 chip also has the advantage of unified memory that sits on the processor package for better speeds, and the entire pool is available to any part of the system that needs it.

For ports, you get two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports, one HDMI, two standard USB ports, and Gigabit ethernet. It’s also rocking Wi-Fi 6 for the fastest possible wireless speeds.

Bottom line? The M1 Mac Mini is a fantastic value even at full price, and today’s deal makes this excellent compact machine even more enticing.

[Today’s deal: 8GB/256GB M1 Mac Mini for $600 at Amazon.]