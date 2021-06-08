Deal

Best Buy's Razer sale features good deals on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more

Best Buy has deals on all kinds of Razer gear through the weekend.

Anyone looking to load up on Razer devices for their summer gaming sessions should check out Best Buy this week. The big box retailer has select Razer gear on sale until just before midnight on Sunday, June 13. Best Buy is also giving away $20 worth of Razer Gold with some of the items in this week's sale. Read on for our top picks.

First up, we've got the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse for $100. That's $70 off the MSRP and well below the usual $130 this mouse sells for. The Basilisk Ultimate is a 20,000 DPI mouse, which makes it a good fit for e-sports fans, while Razer's HyperSpeed technology helps to boost the responsiveness of the mouse's wireless connection.

Next is the Razer Wolverine V2 gaming controller for $90, a savings of $10. This controller works with Xbox Series X consoles, as well as with Windows 10 PCs. It has the standard layout you'd expect from an Xbox controller, though the "view" and "menu" buttons are placed at an angle. The Wolverine V2 is also rocking a hair trigger mode for whenever you need to speed up your firing rate.

Finally, we have the Kraken Tournament Edition wired headphones for $60, which is about $10 off the usual price. In our four-out-of-five-star review, we praised the Kraken for its cooling gel ear cushions (a "neat gimmick," albeit a "pleasant" one), its THX Spatial Audio support, and a USB audio controller that lets you adjusting sound settings on the fly.

[Today's deal: Razer sale at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
