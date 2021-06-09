News

Garmin's 2021 dash cams add cloud storage and app connectivity

Garmin enhances the already impressive capabilities of its super-slim dash cams with phone connectivity and cloud uploads.

Freelance contributor, PCWorld |

2021 garmin dashcam series resized
Garmin

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Garmin announced Wednesday that one of PCWorld’s favorite line of dash cams has been upgraded with phone and cloud connectivity. The new dash cams, which are available immediately via garmin.com, include the 1080p Dash Cam Mini 2, the 1080p Dash Cam 47, the 1440p Dash Cam 57, and the 1440p, wide-field-of-view 67W.

All except the appropriately named, key-fob-sized Mini 2 feature GPS and a two-inch color display. The Mini 2 is priced at $130, and the top-end 67W at $260.

Due to the newfound connectivity, there’s now a parking mode (wake on disturbances to capture video), plus a live view on your phone courtesy of the Garmin Drive app. The app may also be used to offload and view captures, as well as configure settings.

Videos are uploaded for safekeeping to Garmin’s Vault storage service, where they’ll reside for at least 24 hours, with an option (via account and subscription, of course) for storage for up to 30 days. All four models store video on removeable SD cards for easy swapping and archiving. 

Garmin’s dash cams support voice control and offer a variety of bad-driver—ahem, driver safety features, such as forward collision and lane departure alerts, as well as speed camera warnings. 

To our mind, Garmin’s new models are as full-featured as any forward-only dash cams on the market. We hope the next iteration will add options for interior and rear view cameras. To learn more visit Garmin’s website.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jon is a Juilliard-trained musician, former x86/6800 programmer, and long-time (late 70s) computer enthusiast living in the San Francisco bay area. jjacobi@pcworld.com

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes