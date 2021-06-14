Get a free 128GB SD card with a Nintendo Switch Online Family subscription

It’s common for consoles to require a paid membership for online play, and the Nintendo Switch is no exception. Today, however, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and a Switch-branded SanDisk 128GB microSD card for $35. The Family Membership alone costs $35 so you’re basically getting the SD card for free. This bundle normally costs $70.

A Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership covers up to eight users and lets you play the online multiplayer portion of Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It also provides access to a “curated library” or more than 70 classic Super NES and NES games, while adding support for data saves to the cloud, a smartphone app for voice chat and other features, and various special offers. If your kids want to play their friends online for select Switch games, then you’ll need this membership, full stop.

As for the SD card, getting 128GB for free is plenty. Switch games aren’t as big as Xbox or PC games so you can expect to store quite a few games before you’ll need a bigger SD card.

For less than $40 this bundle is just excellent, and a must-have for a family of Switch gamers.

[Today’s deal: Nintendo Switch Online bundle for $35 on Amazon.]