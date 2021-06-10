Deal

Save $70 off the fantastic Apple Watch Series 6

Best Buy is offering $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6 for all models and sizes.

Contributor, PCWorld |

series6navyblue
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Attention iPhone owners: Today is the day to realize your dream of owning an Apple Watch. Best Buy, as well as other retailers, is offering $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6, bringing the price down to $329 for the 40mm version and $359 for the 44mm version.

Those prices are for the GPS version of the watch; add another $100 if you want cellular data capabilities. Color availability varies, but most models have the sport band in Space Gray, Red, or White. Best Buy also lets you add AppleCare+ protection if you like.

We loved the Apple Watch Series 6, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We didn’t think it was a significant upgrade over the Series 5; however, it adds a nice set of new options including blood oxygen readings. At the time of our review we found those individual readings to be a little finicky to complete, but the background readings were solid.

The new Series 6 also adds sleep tracking, though it is rudimentary so if you want something more advanced look for a third-party option. There’s no question, however, that even with these quibbles the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best wearable you can get—as long as you own an iPhone, that is.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Series 6 for $70 off at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes