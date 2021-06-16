Deal

AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 5800X isn't just in stock, it's $50 off

Amazon is selling the Ryzen 7 5800X for just $400.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ryzen7box
AMD

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’re building a new PC in these crazy, crazy times you may have to spend an arm and a leg for a new graphics card, but the crushing grip on CPU availability finally appears to be loosening. Amazon is selling the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $400, a full $50 less than its $450 MSRP. Until recently the chip—like all Ryzen CPUs—was selling for signficantly higher than that, and usually only when you could find it available from third-party sellers.

This an excellent processor for gaming and productivity alike, plus it supports the mega-speedy PCIe 4.0 standard if you want to get a compatible motherboard and SSD. The Ryzen 7 5800X offers eight cores, sixteen threads, a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost to 4.7GHz.

We don’t have the 5800X in our round-up of the best CPUs for gaming because it doesn’t quite fit in any of our categories. It’s overshadowed by the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X for high-end performance, it’s not a budget CPU, and it’s a little too expensive to be the best CPU for most people. That said, it’s a very capable processor that should handle any task you throw at it without breaking a sweat.

The best way to think of it the 5800X is as a step down from the fearsome 5900X. The Ryzen 7 5800X has fewer cores but hits similar clock speed, making the overall value more reasonable for gamers and content creators—especially at today’s price of just $400.

[Today’s deal: Ryzen 7 5800X for $400 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes