AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 5800X isn't just in stock, it's $50 off

If you’re building a new PC in these crazy, crazy times you may have to spend an arm and a leg for a new graphics card, but the crushing grip on CPU availability finally appears to be loosening. Amazon is selling the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $400, a full $50 less than its $450 MSRP. Until recently the chip—like all Ryzen CPUs—was selling for signficantly higher than that, and usually only when you could find it available from third-party sellers.

This an excellent processor for gaming and productivity alike, plus it supports the mega-speedy PCIe 4.0 standard if you want to get a compatible motherboard and SSD. The Ryzen 7 5800X offers eight cores, sixteen threads, a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost to 4.7GHz.

We don’t have the 5800X in our round-up of the best CPUs for gaming because it doesn’t quite fit in any of our categories. It’s overshadowed by the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X for high-end performance, it’s not a budget CPU, and it’s a little too expensive to be the best CPU for most people. That said, it’s a very capable processor that should handle any task you throw at it without breaking a sweat.

The best way to think of it the 5800X is as a step down from the fearsome 5900X. The Ryzen 7 5800X has fewer cores but hits similar clock speed, making the overall value more reasonable for gamers and content creators—especially at today’s price of just $400.

[Today’s deal: Ryzen 7 5800X for $400 at Amazon.]