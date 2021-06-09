What is the Verizon Fios TV Streaming Service?

Streaming consists of continuously supplying a flow of visual or auditory data through an internet network via fiber optic connectivity, as opposed to the use of satellites. It is also known as live streaming or online streaming.

What does Verizon Fios TV offer?

Verizon Fios TV allows clients to enjoy multiple online streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more at home. These services are accessible through inclusive, flexible plans like Your Fios TV, More Fios TV, and The Most Fios TV. However, if you are having trouble finding your Fios TV plan, you can start with the Fios TV Test Drive - this is a tool that analyzes your watching habits in order to choose the best plan for you, where you are given access to 425+ channels for 60 days. In addition, upon signing up for Fios TV One, Verizon's official streaming package, clients have immediate access to Netflix, Pluto TV, and YouTube, as well as select content in 4K video quality.

What makes it different?

When compared to satellite streaming services, Fios offers the fast streaming speeds with speeds often exceeding that of a 5G internet network. Thanks to their 100% fiber-optic network, Fios also produces stunning 4K Ultra HD imaging and captivating sound quality.

Verizon Fios is not only renowned for their internet speed over the past ten years, but they also provide top-quality customer service by advertising hundreds of channels to choose from - 225,000 On Demand titles, along with self-installation options, and no annual contract. In addition, with Verizon Fios TV, you also gain the ability to watch up to a maximum of six shows at once, and you can even pause live TV in one room and resume the stream in another.

Additional Perks

Verizon Fios allows you to control your TV with your voice by using the Fios TV Voice Remote to navigate search engines, control powering the system on/off, adjust the volume, and many other similar perks that make your entertainment experience that much more convenient and enjoyable.

Verizon Fios TV consists of mini wireless boxes with no cables required, which means your secondary boxes can be placed anywhere in the home. This minimizes accidents, the need for the replacement of wires, inconvenient placement of routers, and connectivity issues related to wired streaming services. In addition, Verizon Fios has modernized by offering a wireless mobile application as well, so you can stream data-free, absolutely anywhere.

Lastly, this TV streaming service adapts to smart home functionalities. This means that you can connect your smart device, either Google Home or Amazon Alexa, to your TV. Getting set up is simple and all the information is available on the Verizon website.

Where is it offered?

In the United States, Fios is available mainly along the East Coast, especially in the metropolitan areas of New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Providence (Rhode Island), Washington D.C., Virginia, and New York. It is also offered in some areas of New England and the Mid-Atlantic, which can be confirmed thanks to Verizon Fios's helpful availability checker.

Choose Verizon Fios TV

A fiber-optic network like Verizon Fios TV is a great solution to all your streaming and connectivity issues. The benefits include reliable connectivity (with 99,9% network reliability), a speedy fiber-optic streaming service available, outstanding customer service, hundreds of channels and titles to choose from, and maximum convenience with the Fios Voice Remote and many other perks that you do not get from other TV streaming service providers.

Lastly, for a limited time, Verizon Fios TV is proposing two deals: a $50 Verizon Gift Card with select TV plans, or you could receive a $150 Verizon Gift Card with the Most Fios TV plan. Both offers apply to new customers only, so sign up now using these Verizon Fios coupon codes available at PCWorld.