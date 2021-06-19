Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Score over $1,000 worth of CompTIA certification training for just $40 with code

PCWorld |

sale 295757 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Want a career in IT? Then you’ll first need industry-recognized certifications that prove your expertise, like the ones offered through CompTIA. That’s why we’re pleased to offer The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle. It’s an eleven-course package that covers their most important credentials and since it’s discounted for Father’s Day, it costs next to nothing.

This package is ideal for students who thrive in a self-directed learning environment. It features over 210 hours of content that prepare students to earn valuable certifications from CompTIA including their A+, Cloud+, Network+, Security+, and more. The training is flexible, students can go at their own pace, and the courses are facilitated by ITU Online — a leader in web-based technology training that specializes in CompTIA certification exam prep — so this could be an ideal opportunity for you.

This is training that could make or break your IT career. Get The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle for $39.20 (reg. $1,089) with code WELOVEDAD.

 
The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle - $39.20 with code WELOVEDAD

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes