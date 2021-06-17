Pay just $100 right now and host up to ten WordPress websites for life

You can’t have a website without first securing a host. But hosting fees are expensive — sometimes prohibitively so — which is only made worse when website owners are forced to renew annually. And that’s what makes Rootpal WordPress Hosting such a breath of fresh air, and especially right now since the cost of their lifetime subscription package has been reduced so considerably.

Rootpal helps you get the most out of your WordPress site while empowering you to stay on budget. Their Grow Plan, which comes highly rated from users on both G2 and AppSumo, lets you host up to 10 sites at once so there’s room for your business to expand. Subscribers also get 50 GB of SSD storage, are able to receive an unlimited number of visitors, and they’ll enjoy a custom c-panel that’s designed especially for WordPress sites.

And all of this is offered at a price that’s crazy low when compared to the competition, so WordPress site owners would be wise to consider switching. Ready to give it a try? Then go here to subscribe to the Rootpal WordPress Hosting Lifetime Subscription package and all you’ll pay is just $99.99.

Rootpal WordPress Hosting: Lifetime Subscription - $99.99



See Deal



Prices subject to change.