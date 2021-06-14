Game on! This $700 Dell laptop has a GTX 1660 Ti and a 120Hz screen

The nightmare continues, and graphics card prices remain sky-high levels of crazy. With no signs of price drops in sight, a good alternative to a new desktop machine is a gaming laptop. Dell is currently selling a G5 15 gaming laptop for $700Remove non-product link with a 10th-gen “Comet Lake” Core i5 processor and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. This deal is likely to be short lived as it warns of limited stock, so if you’re interested jump on it as soon as you can.

This Dell G5 features a 15-inch 1080p display with a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate. The CPU is a four core, eight thread Core i5-10300H with a base frequency of 2.5GHz and a boost to 4.5GHz. Graphics, meanwhile, are handled by a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of onboard memory. This graphics card is two years old now, but it’s still an excellent choice for 1080p gaming and should provide plenty of solid gaming hours, especially paired with such a speedy screen.

The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and a tiny 256GB NVMe SSD, and it’s also rocking Wi-Fi 6. For ports, you get one HDMI 2.0 out, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and two USB 2.0 ports. This GTX 1660 Ti variant of the G5 15 also features a mini DisplayPort, and one USB-C connection with DisplayPort alt-mode.

Considering that picking up a used GTX 1660 Ti desktop graphics card these days will run you around $500 by its lonesome—after launching at $280 in 2019—acquiring a full laptop with one inside for $700 is a darn enticing deal.

[Today’s deal: Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for $700 on Dell.com.]