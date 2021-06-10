The Full Nerd ep. 180: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review, DLSS vs. AMD FSR, custom 3080 Ti GPUs

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and special guest Keith May of Wccftech dive deep into graphics card intricacies.

We kick things off by talking about the newly launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which both Brad and Keith tested. It’s basically a slightly faster RTX 3070 for $100 more, but is that good or bad? A mixture of spirited and dejected debate ensues.

After that, Brad pulls back the curtain on the hotrod EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 review he’s been working on, giving the Full Nerd audience early details you need to know about custom RTX 3080 Ti cards. Listen in then stay tuned for a full review on this site next week. Finally, Brad and Keith compare Nvidia’s DLSS tech against AMD’s impending FidelityFX Super Resolution. They both exist to reach the same destination, but take very different paths to get there.

