Master Python coding with 20 online courses for $20

The world may not have much in the way of graphics cards right now, but we are awash in data. If you want to channel some of that pent-up gaming energy into something productive, the world needs people who know how to work with that data. For the next seven days, you can get up to 20 online courses from Pluralsight in Python Development for $20. Each course is a subscription valid for one year.

There aren’t really any basic intro courses to the language itself. (Check out our guide to the best Python courses if you’re starting from scratch.) Instead, this is about improving what knowledge you already have. A lot of the courses deal in some way with data analysis, but there are also some courses on machine learning, unit testing, design patterns, and functional programming with Python. Here’s what you get with each tier.

Starting at the base tier there are four courses for $1, including Cleaning Data: Python Data Playbook, AWS Infrastructure with Python, Building Knowledge Graphs with Python, and Getting Started with Python on SQL Server.

The next tier asks you to pay more than the average—currently about $19—to unlock another six courses, including Working with Graph Algorithms in Python, Mining Data from Time Series, Unit Testing with Python, Web Scraping: Python Data Playbook, Python for Salesforce Developers, and Importing Data: Python Data Playbook.

Finally, we’ve got the full bundle for $20, or just $1 more. Paying that amount gets you another 10 courses with the highlights being Python for Data Analysts, Django Fundamentals, Understanding Machine Learning with Python, and Getting Started with Data Analysis Using Python.

If Python mastery isn’t your bag, but you still want to sharpen your coding skills, there’s also a 15 item bundle of web development books from O’Reilly.

[Today’s deal: Python Development Software Bundle from Humble Bundle.]