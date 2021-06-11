Start tracking your health with the splendid Fitbit Charge 4 for $100

If you like the idea of using a wearable for checking your heart rate and getting a daily step count, but you don't want to pay steep smartwatch prices, this deal is for you. Amazon is selling the Fitbit Charge 4 for $100. That's down from the $130 to $150 this top-notch activity tracker typically sells for, and we haven't seen it dip this low very often.

We reviewed the Fitbit Charge 4 in April 2020, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. We liked it for its excellent fitness, health, and sleep tracking, improved smartphone notifications, and its GPS and NFC sensors. "If you’re looking for a fitness tracker that’s small, lightweight, and comfortable but still has a decent amount of smarts," we said. "The Charge 4 isn’t just the best option, it’s really the only one."

The Fitbit Charge 4 has GPS built-in so you can track your route and distance for runs, bike rides, hikes, and walks. It tracks your heart rate, and it has swim tracking and is "swimproof" up to 50 meters. The Charge 4 also has an Sp02 sensor giving you a lot of the key health and fitness features of more advanced smart watches, just without the cost.

[Today's deal: Fitbit Charge 4 for $100 at Amazon.]