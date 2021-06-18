Learn how to build robots with a Raspberry Pi and Arduinos for just $16

Robotics technologies already play an important role in many industries, from automotive and construction to healthcare and beyond. And their importance is only going to grow over time. Want a career working with robots? Then get a head start on your training with The 2021 Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle, discounted by an extra 20% with code for Father’s Day.

This package features six highly rated web courses from software engineer and entrepreneur Edouard Renard that introduce students to ROS technologies using the Raspberry Pi computer and Arduino microcontrollers. Students will learn the basics of robotics, discover how to design and build their own creations, and then learn how to program them for all kinds of purposes.

While the Raspberry Pi and Arduinos aren’t used in most professional robotics applications, they will give you the foundations you’ll need to get started on more formal training later on. And, even if you decide that robotics isn’t the career for you, it’ll still give you an opportunity to expand your logical thinking which is something that can help you succeed in any job.

